[India], June 25 (ANI): At least five persons have died after the gandola cable in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir snapped with a the falling of a tree.

The dead have been identified as Jayant Andraskar, his wife Manshea, his two daughters Anagha and Janhvi, and Mukthar Ahmad Ganai.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)