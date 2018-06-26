Five priests suspended from Kerala church for sexual exploitation

[India], June 26 (ANI): The Malankara Orthodox Church in Kerala has suspended five priests, after a man complained that his wife was sexually abused by the priests.

Following the incident, the Church has directed the concerned diocese to probe the matter.

The issue came to light after an audio clip came to light where a resident of Thiruvalla alleged that his wife was facing the abuse even before they were married.

Meanwhile, a church spokesperson said that "the victim was subjected to sexual abuse by blackmailing her with her confessional secrets."

The husband has not filed any police complaint yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)