Five terrorists killed in J-K encounter

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday gunned down five terrorists and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition from them following an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces broke out early this morning in the in Kellam Devsar area in south Kashmir, Army sources said.

The identities and affiliation of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

The police have also requested citizens to not to venture inside the encounter zone citing the possibility of stray explosive materials.

Following the encounter locals have resorted to stone pelting in which four CRPF officials have been injured, official sources said. Two terrorists from militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 1. (ANI)