Flex banner collapse: Deputy Engineer of Railway arrested

Oct 6 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested a Deputy Engineer of Railways and his assistant in connection with flex hoarding collapse incident, which recently took place in Pune's Shivaji Nagar railway station.

The incident, which happened on Friday, claimed the lives of four people and left several injured.

The banner fell on moving vehicles, damaging about seven to eight of them.

Soon after the accident, fire brigade and railway police rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

An enquiry has also been ordered in the matter. (ANI)