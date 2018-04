[India], Apr 9 (ANI): A Delhi-bound Oman Air flight WY-241 from Muscat was diverted to Lucknow on Monday morning due to unfavourable weather at the Delhi airport.

The national capital woke up to a light downpour on Monday morning, with the temperature dipping to 24 degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm for Monday, accompanied with gusty winds. As per the forecast, similar weather will continue for the next two days. (ANI)