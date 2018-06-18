Flood situation remains grim in northeast, lakhs rendered homeless

[India] Jun 18(ANI): Devastating floods, heavy rain and landslides have created havoc in several northeastern states in the past week, claiming many lives in Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

At least 21 people have died in flash floods and rainfall-induced landslides in Manipur and Tripura and around 30,000 people were rescued from flood-affected regions in Assam and Tripura.

On Sunday, a total of 8 tons relief material was provided in the flood affected areas of Tripura's Kailashahar and Assam's Hailakandi area by the Indian Air Force.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of river Brahmaputra is increasing by 4-5 cms per hour and will soon touch the danger level in the next 2-3days. Power supply has been also affected in many areas. Educational institutes and government offices also remained closed in many districts. Overall 4.5 lakh people have been affected at 6 districts in current wave of floods in Assam. Some of the worst-hit areas in the district are Wangoi, Lamphel, Iroishemba, Lamsang, Patsoi and Konthoujam. Yesterday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 6 thousand people at Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. In lieu of excessive flooding, over one lakh displaced people have taken shelter at temporary relief camps. Around 430 people were evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai and Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West District of Manipur earlier this week. The Army has also rescued more than 950 people from Kailashahar, Indiranagar, Fatikroy, Santail, Kumarghat in Tripura. Over 2000 people are living in relief camps at Kailashahar. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while chairing the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, assured the Chief Ministers from flood-affected States that the Centre would provide all assistance to them, to deal with flood situation currently affecting parts of the country. (ANI)