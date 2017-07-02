Flooded streets as monsoon hits national capital

New Delhi: The national capital was battered by heavy rains on Sunday morning, flooding the streets and disrupting normal life.

According to the weather department, the average rainfall during daytime was restricted between 4.2 and 9.0 mm, considered below normal. But the showers which dragged on and on were enough to clog the streets in many parts of Delhi and nearby regions.

Although it was a Sunday, commuters a hard time in Delhi because of the rainfall and poor visibility.

Many bus stops were flooded in many parts of Delhi, including those around the arterial Ring Road. The conditions were no different in neighbouring Faridabad and Gurugram in Harayann and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Metro provided almost uninterrupted service, with minor signalling issues between some stations on the Blue Line. According to a PWD official, several areas of Delhi were flooded and dozens of complaints were received by Sunday afternoon. But by evening, most streets were back to their original self. "Both sides of the carriageway under the Janhangirpuri Metro Station were flooded while parts of Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg were also inundated," the official said. Delhi Traffic Police got several complaints of traffic jams due to the flooded roads.