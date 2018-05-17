Flyover collapse: UP Setu Nigam Officials asked not to leave Varanasi

[India], May 17 (ANI): Varanasi Police on Thursday said that the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Setu Nigam cannot leave the city without informing the Superintendent of Police (SP) after a portion of under-construction flyover collapsed on May 15 .

SP Crime, JN Pandey told the media that police have gathered all the information from the project manager of the collapsed bridge.

"We have gathered information from the project manager of the bridge. The officials of the Setu Nigam cannot leave the city without informing the SP. Further investigation is underway," Pandey said.

At least 18 people were killed and 11 critically injured, when a huge slab of a flyover under-construction came down, crushing on cars and a local bus underneath. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia for the affected families. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)