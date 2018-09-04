Flyover collapses in Kolkata's Majerhat, several feared trapped

The bridge (Majerhat) collapse incident in Kolkata is extremely tragic. Four NDRF teams have already reached the spot. One more team is on the way. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured: Home Minister Rajnath Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AMKpY1z1yo

Calling it a heartbreaking incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters, "We are focused on the relief and the rescue work and that is our priority. The rest of the investigation will be done later. I want to go back as soon as possible. However, there are no flights available to Kolkata from Darjeeling in the evening." The chief minister left for Darjeeling on September 3 and was scheduled to return on September 6.

"We will launch a fast-track investigation to find out what exactly led to this disaster. There is a construction work going on for the upcoming metro rail in the area. So, we will have to find out what exactly happened. As of now six people have been rushed to the hospital and there are no news of casualties as of now. All those who were trapped have been rescued as well," said Minister of Municipality Affairs of West Bengal Firhad Hakim.

As crowds gathered at the spot in congested Alipore locality, where mangled cars were buried under the debris of the bridge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the first priority is to rescue the injured and those who are trapped.

The area has several under-construction buildings nearby.

An eyewitness said some people in a minibus and private cars were trapped.

Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work in the fading light.