FM Jaitley successfully undergoes renal transplant

[India], May14 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley successfully underwent renal transplant surgery here on Monday.

Jaitley, who has been working from a "controlled environment" for the past few weeks, underwent surgery at New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

As per the AIIMS Chairperson-Media and Protocol Division, Dr. Aarti Vij, the surgery was successful, and the Finance Minister is stable and recovering.

"Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, underwent renal transplant surgery today at AIIMS, Delhi. The surgery has been successful. Both the recipient and donor are stable and recovering," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to wish Jaitley and the donor 'quick recovery and good health.' "Happy to know about the successful kidney transplant surgery of Shri Arun Jaitley at AIIMS, Delhi. I pray for his and the donor's quick recovery and good health," he tweeted. In April, Jaitley had said that he was being treated for kidney-related problems and working from a "controlled environment" at home. "I am being treated for kidney related problems and certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he tweeted. Jaitley had undergone a gastric-bypass surgery for diabetes control back in 2014, which saw him shed his weight by 17 kilograms. (ANI)