Focus on poor, backward: PM Narendra Modi to BJP MPs

New Delhi: Go to rural and backward areas of the country and spread the word about various welfare schemes of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party MPs at a dinner meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

Reiterating the need to focus on the 115 most-backward districts marked out by NITI Aayog, Modi said that BJP MPs and party office-bearers should spend time in such areas and listen to the grievances of the people and ensure effective delivery of government programmes.

BJP MPs from both Houses of Parliament attended the parliamentary party meeting at the party headquarters. Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah were the main speakers.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and some MPs also expressed their views. A party insider said Dalit leader and North West Delhi MP Udit Raj raised the issue of a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court watering down the stringent provisions incorporated in the Act meant to prevent atrocities to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes following its reported misuse.

BJP has been put on the back foot after the Opposition and Dalit MPs belonging to the party have demanded that appropriate steps be taken to restore the stringent provisions of the Act.

Tomar announced that BJP would organise several programmes from April 14 to May 5 to highlight various schemes of the Modi government. On April 14, BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the party will celebrate Social Justice Day; on April 18, programmes will be held to mark Swacch Bharat Diwas while Ujjwala Diwas will be held on April 20 where BJP leaders will tell people about LPG cylinders given to the poor. Similarly, Panchayati Raj Diwas will be celebrated on April 24; Swasth Bharat on April 30 to propagate the health schemes including National Health Protection Scheme; Kisan Kalyan Diwas on May 2 and Employment and Skill Development on May 5.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said Shah asked MPs to work on strengthening booth committees in their constituencies. Shah said BJP had won elections in ten states in recent months due to Modi’s charisma, policies of the Modi government and booth-level workers.

BJP MPs were directed to hold press interactions and give the party’s views to the people about the Parliament deadlock. “The Opposition is dejected due to losses in poll after poll and is spreading misinformation,” Shah told the lawmakers.

Modi also asked MPs to make the most of technology in getting their message across. He cited the example of party veteran SS Bhandari who used to keep a transistor radio — the only gadget in India till the 1980s that provided news breaks from radio stations — to keep abreast of news and take a stand on issues based on latest developments.

Modi said that BJP did not operate from any leader’s residence but from its headquarters and state and district offices. The PM underlined that apart from technology and digital methods, connect with grassroots was equally important and leaders should be there with people in their constituencies in their moments of joy and sorrow.