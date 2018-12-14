Focussing on last-mile delivery essential for improving Ease of Doing Business: PM Modi

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Focussing on last-mile delivery and simplifying systems and procedures are key to improving India's 'Ease of Doing Business,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"Emphasised on the need to focus on last mile delivery, simplifying systems and procedures, which will improve both 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living.' We are devoting all possible efforts to further improve our 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings," the Prime Minister told officials at a meeting held to review steps being taken to enhance India's Ease of Doing Business rankings.

Discussions were also held regarding construction, power, resolving insolvency and other areas that will make business easier in the times to come, the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting was held. Earlier in the year, India leapfrogged 23 places to the 77th spot on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index. Furthermore, the country saw a 53-place jump in the last two years, making it the largest improvement by any country since 2011. India was also recognised as one of the top ten improvers for the second time in a row. (ANI)