Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets jail term of 3.5 years

Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 3.5 years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine by Ranchi CBI court in a fodder scam case.Other convicts -- Phool Chand, Mahesh Prasad, Bake Julious,Sunil Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Sudhir Kumar and Raja Ram -- have also been sentenced to 3.5 years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine each.
Visuals from Ranchi: All accused in #FodderScam present in video conferencing room, sentence to be pronounced shortly. pic.twitter.com/fkJRaVgOUC— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018 Lalu and others were convicted in the case on December 23. On Friday, citing illness and old age, Lalu had sought leniency from the court. According to legal experts, Lalu would have been able to apply for bail immediately at the lower court itself if the quantum of sentence was less than three years. "The judiciary performed its duty. We will go to the high court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail," Lalu's son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav said.