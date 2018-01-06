Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets jail term of 3.5 years

Visuals from Ranchi: All accused in #FodderScam present in video conferencing room, sentence to be pronounced shortly. pic.twitter.com/fkJRaVgOUC

— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018 Lalu and others were convicted in the case on December 23.

On Friday, citing illness and old age, Lalu had sought leniency from the court.

According to legal experts, Lalu would have been able to apply for bail immediately at the lower court itself if the quantum of sentence was less than three years.

"The judiciary performed its duty. We will go to the high court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail," Lalu's son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav said.