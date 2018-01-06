Fodder scam: Court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu today

Ranchi: After three deferment, the special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ranchi will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case.

On Friday, CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh completed the hearing of five convicted persons, including Prasad, through video conference and adjourned the court.

He will complete the hearing against others today and pronounce the quantum of sentence.

"The judge said he would pronounce the judgement at 2 pm tomorrow," Chittaranjan Prasad, Lalu's lawyer told reporters on Friday.

Citing illness and old age, Lalu had sought leniency from the court. Under the sections, Lalu Prasad can be sentenced to a minimum jail term of one year and maximum of seven years, according to Chittaranjan Prasad. According to legal experts, Lalu Prasad would be able to apply for bail immediately at the lower court itself if the quantum of sentence happens to be less than three years. The court concluded arguments on the quantum of punishment against Lalu Prasad and 10 others in connection with the withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh Treasury between 1990 and 1994 when he was the chief minister of Bihar.