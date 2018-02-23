Fodder scam: Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu's bail plea

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in the Deoghar Treasury matter.

He was earlier sentenced to three and a half years in the matter by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The 69-year-old leader had earlier challenged his conviction in the case and had sought bail from the court.

The RJD supremo is already lodged in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi since December 23, 2017, in connection with the second case of fodder scam related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh treasury.

The veteran politician had already been convicted in three fodder scam cases in 2013, 2017 and 2018 and got five, three-and-a-half and five years of imprisonment respectively. After his first conviction, on September 30, 2013, he faced disqualification from Lok Sabha and a ban on contesting elections. He still faces trial in two other scam cases. (ANI)