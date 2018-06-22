Fodder Scam judge robbed in Ranchi

[India], June 21 (ANI): An incident of a robbery was reported from the residence of Shivpal Singh, a judge at the Ranchi Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court.

The incident took place at Shivpal's residence in his native village of Jalaun.

Shivpal Singh's brother Surendra, who found out about the robbery, said that cash worth Rs 60,000 and jewellery worth Rs 1.5-2 lakh was stolen.

A police probe is underway in the case.

On a related note, Shivpal was the judge who convicted former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam. (ANI)