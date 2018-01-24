Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty in third case

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the third fodder scam case.

A special CBI court in Ranchi convicted him in the case related to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 35.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Lalu is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail after being convicted last month in the second case of the fodder scam linked to illegal withdrawal of money from Deoghar treasury.

Earlier, on September 30, 2013, Prasad was held guilty in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and handed down a five-year prison term. The 69-year-old RJD president had five cases against him in the Rs 900 crore fodder scam. He was on bail in the first case when he was convicted and sentenced in the second. The 69-year-old RJD president had five cases against him in the Rs 900 crore fodder scam. He was on bail in the first case when he was convicted and sentenced in the second. Prasad is also an accused in two other fodder scam cases relating to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda treasury. Prasad is also an accused in two other fodder scam cases relating to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda treasury.