Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav, prisoner no 3351, gets a cot, mosquito net and a one-channel TV

Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, who is designate prisoner no. 3351 after conviction in a fodder scam case on Saturday, is the newest addition to the Central Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi.

Prasad, lodged in the upper division ward of the jail, shares the prison abode with six other VIP prisoners.

Prasad has a separate room with a wooden cot, a mosquito net and a TV set tuned solely to Doordarshan news. He reads a few newspapers and has an attendant to cook food (a concession granted by the court in light of his poor health).

On Monday, he ate two chapattis, a bowl of rice, lentils and cabbage. Occasionally, he gets tobacco to chew from the jail guards. During the day, he met visitors, including his lawyer and party leaders. Jail manual allows only three persons could meet him in a week from 8 am to noon. “Prasad himself will decide who those three will be,” the superintendant adds. Jail manual allows only three persons could meet him in a week from 8 am to noon. “Prasad himself will decide who those three will be,” the superintendant adds.