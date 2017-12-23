Fodder scam verdict, a victory of truth, says Jagannath Mishra

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, who was acquitted by a special CBI court in a decades-old fodder scam case, on Saturday said that the verdict is a victory of truth and judiciary.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "This is a victory of truth and judiciary. We have to wait, suffer a lot, but justice prevailed in the end. We have lost 20 valuable years of our life."

The former Bihar chief minister further claimed that he had never conspired with Lalu Prasad.

"I have been a political rival of Lalu Yadav. How can I be in conspiracy with a man who mistreated me?", asked Jagannath Yadav. Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, along with fourteen others, were pronounced guilty, while seven other accused were acquitted, including Mishra in the fodder scam. The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 15 guilty, including Lalu Prasad. Lalu has been convicted in the case relating to embezzling of more than Rs. 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. The fodder scam involved the embezzlement of about Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer. (ANI)