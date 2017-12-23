Fodder scam verdict: Lalu compares himself to Mandela, says truth will win

New Delhi: Minutes after being convicted in the fodder scam, Lalu Prasad Yadav has taken to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a series of tweets, he said, Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win."

"A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though," he said in another tweet.

Lalu also compares himself to Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and Baba Saheb Ambedkar in his attack against BJP.

"Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment," he tweeted.