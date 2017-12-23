Fodder scam verdict: Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in one of six cases; Jagannath Mishra acquitted

New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the fodder scam case.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 3.

Lalu, the chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

However, ex-Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted in the case. The case pertains to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. A chargesheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said. Yadav, who arrived in Ranchi on Friday accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Prasad told reporters, "I have full faith in the judicial system." He faces three other cases related to the fodder scam. The RJD chief also appealed to his supporters in Bihar to maintain peace and order irrespective of the verdict. Former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers -- Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad -- are also among the accused in the case.