Fodder scam verdict will affect Lalu's political career: JD-U

[India] Dec. 23 (ANI): The Janata Dal United (JD-U) on Saturday said that the verdict in the fodder scam would affect the political career of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party.

Speaking to ANI, JD-U leader KC Tyagi said, "The verdict will have a long-term impact on the politics of Lalu Yadav and RJD. There is no place for corruption in our society and politics. Law and order will prevail again."

Another JD-U leader Niraj Kumar hailed the verdict as a milestone judgment and dubbed Lalu Prasad as an "icon of corruption".

"Lalu is an icon of corruption. He has converted his politics into a property collection center. This is an indication that he has used his money and political power in this A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court earlier in the day convicted the former Bihar chief minister in a fodder scam case. Besides Lalu, fourteen others have also been found guilty, while seven accused have been acquitted, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra. The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 15 guilty, including Lalu Prasad. Lalu has been convicted in the case relating to embezzling of more than Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. (ANI)