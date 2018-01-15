Fog continues to hit train services in North India

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): The intense cold wave and fog continued to choke rail, road, and air traffic in Northern India on Monday.

Several parts of North India, including Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region, were engulfed in dense fog as temperature remained low on Friday.

On Monday morning, a total of 39 trains, arriving in Delhi, were delayed, while four were rescheduled and 13 got cancelled.

Meanwhile, schools in Bihar have been shut till Saturday due to the prevailing cold conditions.

Many places in Jammu and Kashmir are facing sub-zero temperatures. The Dal Lake in Srinagar city has frozen at many places. (ANI)