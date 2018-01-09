Foggy conditions continue to affect flight, train services

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Foggy conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern region as six flights and over 70 trains have been affected due to it, as per the latest reports received on Tuesday.

Two arriving and six departing flights were delayed due to decreased visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Similarly, 45 trains arrived late, 22 were cancelled and four were rescheduled, according to Northern Railways.

Northern India has been witnessing chilly weather for the last couple of days.

The Haryana government on Sunday directed all government and private schools to remain closed till January 14 due to intense cold wave. After fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave has intensified in the region. However, the air pollution in the national capital has decreased, with some places recording 'poor' while others witnessing 'moderate' air quality. (ANI)