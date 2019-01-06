Foggy weather disrupts 50 flights in Bengaluru

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): At least 50 flights scheduled between 6 am to 9 am were delayed due to foggy weather in Bengaluru on Sunday, leaving passengers stranded for hours.

A Singapore-Bengaluru Indigo flight and a Goa-Bengaluru Air India flight were also diverted to Chennai due to fog at Bengaluru airport.

Keeping in view the bad weather conditions, a couple of airlines such as Vistara, Spice Jet, Jet Airways and IndiGo have rolled out travel advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before heading for the aerodrome.

Earlier on Friday, owing to the bad weather conditions, as many as 42 flights got delayed at Bengaluru airport, while eight were diverted. Operations were also suspended for an hour at the Kempegowda International Airport because of the poor visibility.(ANI)