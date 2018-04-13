Folk singer arrested for criticising Centre, TN Govt. over Cauvery row

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): Tamil folk singer Kovan was arrested on Friday by Trichy Police for allegedly criticising the central and state governments during Cauvery protests.

He has been arrested under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 503 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Various political fronts have been protesting against the Centre and Tamil Nadu government over non-formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within a set deadline, directed by the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urged him to take the initiative in setting up the CMB before May 3. He further said the party will continue its protests until the CMB is constituted. On April 9, the Supreme Court said it will hear the Cauvery water distribution issue on May 3 and asked the Center to file a draft scheme on the same day. (ANI)