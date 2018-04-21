Following INCOIS advisory, devotees stopped from taking holy bath in Agni Theertham Sea

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): After the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued an advisory that the Agni Theertham Sea is likely to experience high-energy swell waves, the devotees were stopped from taking holy dip in the sea by the police on Saturday.

According to INCOIS, the rise in the waves will be seen from April 21, 8:30 a.m. to April 22, 11:30 p.m.

"After the advice of police administration, we have stopped our work. Devotees are disappointed with it," said a priest to ANI.

Following the advisory, the people asked to avoid taking bath in the sea at Arichalmunai, Dhanushkodi and Agnitheertham in Rameswaram where pilgrims usually take a holy dip after visiting the Rameswaram temple. Similarly, the public have been asked to avoid playing on the beaches. (ANI)