Foodpanda appoints Anshul Khandelwal as Marketing Head

[India], Mar. 27 (ANI): Online marketplace for food delivery, Foodpanda, announced the appointment of Anshul Khandelwal as their Head of Marketing to lead the brand's creative and marketing mandates.

While aligned to the organisation's larger business objectives, Anshul will work closely with Foodpanda leadership to assess and navigate through the FoodTech ecosystem to create a positive impact in the ways the company reaches out to its stakeholders.

The announcement is a part of the series of appointments in the senior leadership team at Foodpanda in a span of two months.

In his previous stints, Anshul led the brand strategy and positioning and customer acquisition in addition to leading innovations across online marketing, creative development and brand activation. An IIM Kozhikode alumnus, he has led marketing initiatives for organisations such as Bluestone, Little Black Book (LBB) and UpGrad in the past. "With Anshul coming on board, we intend to leverage his varied experience in offline and online mediums to scale Foodpanda are marketing efforts nationally," said Foodpanda India CEO, Pranay Jivrajka. Following the appointment of Gautam Balijepalli as Head of Strategy, Anuj Sahai as the Head of New Initiatives and Nitin Gupta as Head of Engineering, Anshul's addition to the senior leadership is directed towards streamlining Foodpanda's brand presence. To drive growth, Foodpanda is focusing on creating multiple channels to strengthen its presence by building deeper and value-oriented relationship with consumers, restaurants and delivery partners. Aimed at ensuring a delighted and seamless experience, the company is working towards composing an ecosystem driven by insights to deliver value to all its stakeholders in this digital-age. (ANI)