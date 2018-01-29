For all who go moon mad, witness Supermoon, Blue moon, lunar eclipse on January 31

January 31 brings a lunar trifecta: the super blue blood Moon. Image: NASA 360

: The night of January 31 will be special for people in many parts of the world. A rare celestial spectacle, popularly called the Super Blue Blood Moon, awaits skywatchers when a blue moon, a super moon and a blood moon (ie total lunar eclipse) happen at the same time.

The super moon occurrence will cause the moon to be 10 to 13 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter.

The celestial event will be seen from many countries, including India, Russia, Australia, China and Thailand.

Institute Director Dr Anil Pandey said, “On the 31st, the moon will be on the closer orbit to the earth. During this phase, the size of the moon appears 7 per cent larger and its brightness is also higher.”

The skies of Nainital will have the most clear and brilliant view of the eclipse. Not only is the atmosphere smog-free but after the recent snowfall, the skies have become clearer. On Wednesday night, there will be a full moon, which is the second full moon in the same month. Such an event is known as the blue moon.

As the eclipse will occur at sunset, this will cause the moon to appear reddish. Such a moon is known as blood moon.

The moon will also be closer to the earth on the day than usual as it is in a shorter orbit. Moon during this phase is known as super moon.

Thus, after a gap of 150 years, blue moon, blood moon and super moon are set to occur at the same time. This event will be worth a watch!

In Delhi, the eclipse will begin at 5.53 pm. It will last for a total of three hours, 45 minutes during which there will be a total eclipse of one minute, 32 seconds starting at 6.59 pm. The eclipse will end at 9.38 pm.

The observatory is one of the best equipped and best placed in Asia.

This lunar event is significant since it is happening after 150 years. Such a celestial event last took place in 1866.

What is a Supermoon?

When the moon comes in the shadow of the Earth it is called a lunar eclipse.

This is followed by the Supermoon. When the moon is closest to the earth, which is also known as its perigee point, it is called the Supermoon.

Lastly, when the sun, moon, and the earth come in a straight line, it is known as full moon. Now, when two full moons happen in a gap of 29.5 days, that is, in one month, it is known as Blue Moon.

In 2018, one full moon had occurred on 1 January and the next is slotted to be on 31 January. Hence, on 31 January, along with the lunar eclipse, Supermoon, a Blue moon will also occur.

Since the lunar event is expected to happen during the evening, the moon will not go into complete darkness, rather the light will be scattered and may appear reddish. Hence the name Blood Moon, for the way the moon will look on 31 January.