For Congress EVMs will remain faulty in future too, says Jitendra Singh

[India], December 02 (ANI): Mocking Congress for alleging that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been tempered with, Union DoNER Minster Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that EVMs would continue to remain in "disorder" in the future too, benefitting Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It is very interesting that when they lose they find fault with the EVMs and if they happen to win then they don't have any problems with the EVM, like in Punjab assembly election," Singh, who is also the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, told ANI.

"Be it 2019, 2024, the EVM machines are going to be in 'disorder' because (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's popularity graph is rising with each passing day and therefore the EVM machines are not going to favour them," Dr. Singh added.

Talking about Gujarat election, he said it was going to be a one-sided contest and the BJP would emerge as a clear-cut winner in the state assembly polls.

"The Congress leaders have somewhere grossly misjudged the ground reality in Gujarat. Therefore the more they use this unsavory references or unrespectable references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the more Modi gets endured to the people of India and Gujarat. Therefore the Congress is making our task easier," Dr. Singh said.

Singh also criticised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

"This artificiality and hypocrisy which goes about with these frequent temple visits in Gujarat also not going down well with the people of Gujarat and India," he added.

Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase. The votes will be counted on December 18.

The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the ruling BJP in Gujarat. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)