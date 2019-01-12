For the 1st time there's no corruption taint on a govt: Modi

New Delhi: Rebutting the Opposition's claim that all major schemes of the incumbent central dispensation are those initiated by previous Congress regime and are being run superficially by changing their nomenclature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that none of the public welfare schemes of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is named after him.

"Is Narendra Modi written before Ayushman Bharat? Is Narendra Modi written before Bharat Mala and Sagar Mala? Is Ujjawala Yojna known by the name of Narendra Modi? It is not so, because for us the party is bigger than individual and nation is bigger than the party," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing party workers at BJP's national council meeting here at Ramlila ground on Saturday.

"Opposition alleges that we have only changed the names of the schemes. They should tell how many of the schemes are running in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?" he asked. Firing a salvo of allegations against the arch-rival Congress party while holding it responsible for series of scams during its era, Prime Minister Modi said that Congress wants stable government only for committing scams, contrary to the BJP which is concerned about the nation and its people. "They want a stable government so that they can do scam in health services and ambulance. We want a stable government so that we can run free of cost health schemes like Ayushman Bharat," asserted Prime Minister Modi. He further took on the Congress for scams in Defence deals during its tenure. "They want a stable government so that they can earn kick-backs in Defence deals, while we want a stable government so that we can fulfil all the needs of our Army. They want a stable government so that they can do scam in even loan waiver for farmers while we want a stable government so that farmers are empowered," he said.