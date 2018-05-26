For us, it is always India First: Modi on his govt's 4th anniversary

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today completed four years in office.

Modi express his gratitude to Indians for their "unwavering faith" in his government in four tweets.

"On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards Indias transformation. Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights," Modi said.

"I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication," he said in another tweet. "For us, it is always India First. With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India," Modi tweeted with #SaafNiyatSahiVikas hashtag.