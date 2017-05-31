Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated: PM Modi condemns Kabul blast

India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated.

We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2017

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed all staff at the Indian Embassy were safe and not affected by the huge blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave.

"By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast," Swaraj said in a tweet.

By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

India's Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra told ANI, "Massive VBIED (Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) not too far from our Embassy.Buildings, including ours, suffered considerable breakages, but all our staff are safe."

Afghanistan Ministry of Health said that 19 have died dead and 319 wounded till now.

Tolo News reported that the blast was close to the German embassy and added that the explosion happened on 14th Street of the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic area of the city.

Many foreign embassies are located in the area, including the American and Canadian missions.

The Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) has deployed its team in the area for rescue and counter-insurgency operations.

More details and updates are awaited. (ANI)