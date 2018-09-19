Forces within JNU 'waging war against India', says Sitharaman

[India], Sept 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged that there are forces within the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which are "waging a war" against India.

Continuing her claim, the Defence Minister, an alumnus of JNU, said that such forces have often been seen with elected representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).

"There are forces which are waging a war against India. Their brochures say that. Such people leading the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) or JNUSU members openly participating with such forces, you do not need to hesitate to say anti-India, therefore," Sitharaman said during an interaction with women journalists at the Indian Women's Press Corps.

Her comment comes days after candidates backed by Left groups won all four key posts in the University Students Union elections. This comes after Sitharaman was asked about developments in the JNU during an interaction. The JNU irked controversy on February 9, 2016, after it was alleged that anti-India slogans were raised during an event organised in the campus against Afzal Guru's hanging. A panel had, in 2016, recommended rustication of Umar Khalid and two other students while a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on Kanhaiya Kumar, the then students' union president, in connection with the event. (ANI)