Foreign currency worth around Rs 38 lakhs seized at Hyderabad Airport

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Foreign currency worth around 38 Lakh Indian Rupees was seised by the CISF at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday.

The detection happened after the CISF personnel at the International Departure segment checked the passenger based on random profiling using the XBIS machine.

The passenger named Mohammad Ahmed Ali Baig, from whom the currency was seized is an Indian national, who was flying to Dubai.

The total value of detected currency in Indian rupee has been estimated at Rs. 38,73,787 (approximately) The passenger along with foreign currency was handed over to custom department officials for further necessary action. (ANI)