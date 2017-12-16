Foreign-marked gold worth Rs 39 lakh recovered at Mumbai Airport

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Five foreign-marked gold bars worth Rs 39,40,788 were recovered from a passenger by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai airport's Customs department, on Saturday.

The passenger, Alumthodi Sudeep, who had arrived at the the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from Dubai had an Indian passport.

"Based on intelligence and profiling officers of AIU A batch intercepted one passenger namely Mr Alumthodi Sudheep holding Indian passport arrived from Dubai by Jet airlines flight no. 9w 0541 on 15.12.2017," read an official press note.

It further read that Sudeep was personally searched that led to the recovery of gold bars. The bars were concealed in a black adhesive cellophane tape and kept in the pocket of his shirt. "The personal search of the passenger and his baggage resulted in recovery of five foreign marking gold bars totally weighing 1464 grams and valued at Rs. 39, 40,788. The gold bars that were recovered from the passenger were concealed in a black adhesive cellophane tape and were kept in the left pocket of the shirt worn by him," it added. The gold bars have been seized and the passenger has been booked. (ANI)