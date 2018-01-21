Foreign policy not Pakistan centric: PM Modi

[India], Jan. 21 (ANI): India's foreign policy is not based on one country, and it will be wrong to assume that it is Pakistan-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a television interview, on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with Times Now, Prime Minister Modi said, "India's foreign policy is based in the context of India. India's foreign policy is based in the context of its relations with the world. It is issue-based. Our foreign policy is not based on one nation and it should not be."

The Prime Minister reiterated that countries were taking a tough stand on terrorism, in order to save humanity. He added, "Whoever takes a step against terrorism, I will welcome them and praise them. The world is uniting against terrorism, to save the humanity." (ANI)