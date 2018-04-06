  1. Sify.com
Foreign Secy Gokhale meets Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister, reviews bilateral ties

Last Updated: Fri, Apr 06, 2018 22:48 hrs

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vijay K. Gokhale met with Vice-Foreign Minister of China, Kong Xuanyou here on Friday as a part of regular diplomatic consultations between India and China, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and discussed the agenda for bilateral engagement, including high-level exchanges in the coming months.

Gokhale and Kong also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest. The Chinese vice-foreign minister also called on the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. (ANI)



