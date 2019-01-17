Foreigners throng Madurai to witness Jallikattu

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Scores of foreigners from across the world on Thursday thronged Madurai to witness famous bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'.

Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udhayakumar told media that the state administration has made all the requisite arrangements for the safety of foreigners and locals. "Everybody is welcome here. We have made all the arrangements pertaining to the safety and security of the foreigners as well as the locals. This event is going to be big," he said.

The Supreme Court in 2014 banned Jallikattu after a plea filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and Peta but the state government insisted Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests along the Marina beach in Chennai. More than a thousand bulls are participating in the event this time. During this festival, people decorate their bulls with marigolds that are later released from pens and men try to grab their horns to win a cash prize. Geetika, a local who came to see Jallikattu, expressed happiness saying: "We are waiting here since midnight. People of Tamil Nadu want this festival to happen every year. We don't want this culture to end". In the mega event, more than 40 tamers along with the spectators sustained injuries. In order to provide first aid, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has set up several medical camps. "We have a proper medical team here. The ITBP medical officers will provide first aid to the injured. We will also take them to the nearby hospital if the need arises," said Dr Praveen, medical officer of ITBP. (ANI)