Forensic test reports no semen detected in exhibit submitted by LSR students

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): The Forensic Science Laboratory on Tuesday reported that no semen could be detected on the exhibit, which was submitted in connection with the case of semen-filled balloons being thrown at two students of Lady Sri Ram (LSR) College on the eve of Holi.

Earlier on March 1, soon after the incident students and teachers of Jesus and Mary College protested outside Police Headquarters in Delhi against the same incident.

One of the victims, who was hit by semen filled balloons, narrated her ordeal to ANI and said, "I was in a bus when I was hit by a group of men from outside. I am not embarrassed but it was disgusting. It is horrible to see humanity so degraded. It is unacceptable and against my dignity."

The incident came to light on February 28 when two girls, students of Lady Sri Ram College (LSR), filed a complaint against the incident. "The balloons that were thrown at us had some kind of gooey material coming out of them. When we looked at the position from where the balloons were thrown, I saw a girl standing there...We need to change the mindset of people who say that throwing balloons at someone is merely a mark of celebrating Holi. It is very inappropriate," other victim told ANI. Members of the activist group 'Pinjra Tod' staged a protest against the incident. (ANI)