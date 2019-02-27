Forest dwellers' eviction: Centre seeks stay on SC order

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The central government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on its February 13 order directing several states to evict forest dwellers whose claims over traditional forest lands have been rejected under the law.

The top court has agreed to hear the case tomorrow.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the case before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra for early hearing.

The top court had earlier ordered eviction of over 10 lakh Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwelling families from forest lands in the country after the Centre failed to defend their rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. (ANI)