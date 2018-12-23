Forest officials rescues Tigress Avni's cub

Forest department officials have tranquilised and captured one of two cubs of T1- Avni tigress, which was shot dead last month. The rescued cub will be sent to Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh for rehabilitation.

A special team of forest rangers managed to rescue the cub after an intensive search.

On November 2, Tigress Avni was shot dead by forest rangers and hunters. Avni's death had triggered massive outrage from animal rights activists over the manner in which she was killed by forest rangers and a hunter.

Tigress Avni, who was believed to be responsible for the death of at least 13 people in the past two years, was gunned down by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.(ANI)