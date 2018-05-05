Forest officials seize 8 ft leopard skin from 2 Bhutan nationals

[India], May 05 (ANI): The forest officers of Belacoba range under Jalpaiguri district of West-Bengal seized an eight ft. leopard skin and arrested two Bhutan Nationals accused of smuggling the same, on Friday night.

According to Ranger, Belacoba forest, Sanjay Dutta, the officials got information from a secret source who told them there were two men who wanted to smuggle a leopard skin to Kalimpong.

The forest officers immediately intercepted them from Hasimara area in Alipurduar district and seized the 8ft leopard skin, which was kept under a mat inside a private car.

After the examination, the forest officers also found several injuries on the leopard's skin which is a huge demand in China and other Asian countries for showcasing and other usages. "We have found that the two men named Tenpa Geyltshen and Karma Tenzin residents of Dzongkha Tashiyangtse district of Bhutan also have connections with International wildlife smugglers," Dutta added. After completing all the necessary requirements, the officers will forward the accused persons to the Jalpaiguri district court and again ask for remand for further inquiry. (ANI)