Forget PM Modi, first let Rahul speak in front of Harish Poonja: Smriti Irani

[India], May 07 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Monday, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi would not be able to speak for 15 minutes without a script in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Karnataka's Belthangady, Harish Poonja, let alone Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a public rally in Belthangady town, Irani said, "Rahul ji ne kaha 15 minute bolunga, Narendra bhai ne kya kaha? 'Bolo bhaiya. Bolo lekin bina kagaz ke bolo'. Main to kehti hoon aaj Belthangady ka ek ek nagrik keh sakta hai ki Rahul ji, Modi Ji chhodo pehle Harish Poonja ke samne aake bolo (Rahul (Gandhi) said he will speak for 15 minutes, what did Narendra (Modi) say in reply? 'Speak, but speak without a script.' I believe that every citizen of Belthangady knows that leave aside (PM) Modi, Rahul must first speak up in front of Harish Poonja.)"

Aiming a potshot at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Irani further said, "No self-respecting Indian pleads to god to let him loot the poor, instead they ask God for enough strength to let them work hard and earn a living with dignity." On May 1, while addressing a public rally in Chamarajanagar district, PM Modi had challenged Gandhi to speak about the achievements of his party in the state for 15 minutes without a script. With elections for the 225-member Karnataka Assembly inching closer, the state has become a battleground with public rallies being the primary form of warfare. The elections in the state are scheduled for May 12, while the results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)