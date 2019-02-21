Former Arunachal chief minister Gegong Apang joins JD-S

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang has joined the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), which is headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Apang said that JD-S was a secular party and that was the reason he decided to join this party. He joined JD-S on Wednesday after resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

In a letter to BJP president Amit Shah, he had expressed disappointment that BJP was not following former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s principle of ‘Raj Dharma.’

He had alleged that the BJP has just become a platform to grab power. It is worth mentioning that Gegong had joined the BJP in 2014 after resigning from the Congress. Several leaders in the northeast have quit the BJP in the recent past. However, the BJP is gearing up to improve its tally in the region in the coming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)