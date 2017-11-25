Former Bajrang Dal member hacked to death in Kanpur

[India], Nov 25 (ANI): A former Bajrang Dal worker was hacked to death by armed assailants in Kanpur's Armapur area last night.

Vijay Yadav, belonging to a village in Kalyanpur District had a furniture shop, and was a former worker of City unit of Bajrang Dal.

He was attacked with sharp edged weapons close to Armapur police station.

The police said a few passerbies found Vijay lying on the road in a tattered condition, after which they immediately informed them.

The police arrived and rushed Vijay to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

When the BJP and Bajrang Dal members were informed about the death, a crowd collected outside the hospital demanding police to catch the accused soon. "Investigation on the case has started. I have directed officials to catch the culprits as soon as possible," SSP Akhilesh Kumar said. The SSP further stated that according to the information gathered, the victim "had an enmity with some local men."(ANI)