Former BJP MLA resigns from party over ticket distribution

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Seema Masuti has resigned from the party after she was reportedly denied a ticket for upcoming assembly elections.

Masuti name was not included in the first list of the BJP candidate list.

She on Wednesday announced that she would contest as an Independent candidate from Dharwad constituency in the elections due next month.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)