Former BJP MLA's son shot dead

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jippi Tiwari's son Vaibhav was shot dead by criminals in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

The incident took place around 9:15 pm on Saturday.

After a heated argument, Vaibhav was alleged shot by two known persons - Vikram Singh and Suraj Shukla - outside the main entrance of Kasmanda House apartment.

Vaibhav was immediately taken to the Lohiya Hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A search operation is being conducted by four police teams at different places to the arrest accused.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)