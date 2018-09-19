Former Cong MLA accuses Deve Gowda's family of graft

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): Former Congress Minister A. Manju on Wednesday accused Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief HD Deve Gowda's kin of encroaching government land.

Manju told ANI that 54.29 acres of government land has been registered in the name of Deve Gowda's mother-in-law and grandson.

"Nearly 54.29 acres of government land is registered in the name of Karnataka Minister HD Revanna former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's mother-in-law and grandson in Hassan taluk. There is no record how the land was granted," Manju said.

Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal is the son of Public Works Department Minister HD Revanna. The former Congress MLA also demanded an inquiry in connection with the matter. (ANI)