Former Congress MLA arrested on corruption charges

[India] Nov.28 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested former Congress MLA Rajesh Jain in connection with alleged conversion of demonetised currency.

Jain is accused of converting black money into white following demonetisation.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at the premises of Jain and others in connection with its probe against Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon in a money laundering case registered post demonetisation.

Jain is said to be a close aide of Tandon.(ANI)